Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.91 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $604.95 or 0.01215117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $100.91 billion and $2.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
