BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.45 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.98 or 0.00128933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $131.45 million and $56.45 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010309 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00608491 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.