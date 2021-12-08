BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.51

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.68. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 536 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

