Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.80.

BIIB stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.72. 1,413,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average is $309.08. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

