Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.