BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.56. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 124,494 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

