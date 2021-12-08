BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $230.00 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.21.

BNTX stock traded down $13.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.96. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

