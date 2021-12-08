Bismuth (BIS) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $385.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003494 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,132,702 coins and its circulating supply is 22,997,968 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.