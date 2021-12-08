BitBall Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $385,097.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. BitBall has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $385,097.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 70.7% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,742.34 or 0.99949741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00033563 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.60 or 0.00865227 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.