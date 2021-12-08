Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $48.40 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $135,483.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.40 or 0.00095736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

