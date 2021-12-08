Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $144,778.09

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $144,778.09 and $30.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,851.25 or 0.99861759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00049110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.99 or 0.00861348 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

