Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,874.19

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 76.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $94,874.19 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,865.82 or 0.99901875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00287071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00427702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00179301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,043,809 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

