bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $851,255.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

