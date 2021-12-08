BitCoal (COAL) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $22,696.73 and $150.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00417380 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

