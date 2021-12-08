Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

