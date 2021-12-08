Bitcoin Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $38,388.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

