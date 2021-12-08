Bitcoin CZ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $20,784.54 and $79.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,796,127 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

