Bitcoin Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.62 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $797.83 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.55 or 0.00091534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00359989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00148773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

