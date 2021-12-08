Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $47,969.15 and $242.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

