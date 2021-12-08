Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $5,686.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00351700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00148709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

