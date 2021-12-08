Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $26.11

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $26.11 or 0.00052031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $298.21 million and $9.89 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001634 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002866 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009179 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

