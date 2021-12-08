Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $151.12 or 0.00299493 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $504.07 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,457.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.00953325 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,918,483 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

