Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $29,435.35 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

