BitcoinZ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $327,262.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $327,262.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.00348649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00148257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00091489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,637,777,381 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.