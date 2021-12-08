BitCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $400,452.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $400,452.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,703.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.00 or 0.08802238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00323664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00936379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00080668 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00410583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00288588 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

