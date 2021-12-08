BitForex Token (BF) Hits Market Cap of $31.00 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $938,201.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00220530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.