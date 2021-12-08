Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $80,515.16 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00074198 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.00652183 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,649,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,847 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

