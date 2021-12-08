BitRewards (BIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $58,677.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitRewards alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044095 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.