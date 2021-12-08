BitTorrent Market Capitalization Tops $3.73 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010648 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003025 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.