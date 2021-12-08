BitTorrent Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00152501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010890 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006172 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002886 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003938 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003012 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

