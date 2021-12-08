BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $2,592.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,336,460 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

