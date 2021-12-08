Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $75,058.46 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00322631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.