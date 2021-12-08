BlackCoin Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $4,280.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022389 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,062,702 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.