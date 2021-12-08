BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.