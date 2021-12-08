BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BDJ stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

