BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

