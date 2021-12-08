BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

