BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
