BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 10th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $920.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $909.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $897.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

