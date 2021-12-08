BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $923.12. 4,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,238. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $909.47 and a 200 day moving average of $897.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

