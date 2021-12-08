Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 2,736,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.