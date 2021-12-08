BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Insider Buys £29,500 in Stock

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) insider Paul Manduca acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($39,119.48).

Paul Manduca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Paul Manduca bought 25,000 shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,782.52).

Shares of WPS traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.52). The stock had a trading volume of 100,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,190. The firm has a market cap of £792.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.45 ($2.13).

