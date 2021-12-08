BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.
BKN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
