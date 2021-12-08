BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BKN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.