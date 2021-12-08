BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

BTA opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

