BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

