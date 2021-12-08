BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 55,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

