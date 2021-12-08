Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

