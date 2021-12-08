BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BYM opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

