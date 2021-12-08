BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:BYM opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
