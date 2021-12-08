BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,095. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 146,786 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

