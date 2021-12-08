BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 51,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $16.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

