BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 51,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
