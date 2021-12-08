BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 127,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.